Thomas Dudley "Tommy" Smith
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Thomas "Tommy"

Dudley Smith

May 24, 1936 - June 5, 2021

Thomas "Tommy" Dudley Smith, 85 of Bryan passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. Funeral Services are set for 1PM Wednesday, June 9 at Reliance Baptist Church. Rev. Ray Marshall and Rev. Johnny Gierisch III will officiate. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Madison County. Visitation is set for Tuesday, June 8 from 5-8PM in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.

Born May 24, 1936, in Bryan, Texas he was the son of Ruble Frank and Lela Annie (Gallatin) Smith. Tommy coached his children at Bryan Little League East and

then served on the board for many years. He worked to bring t-ball to the Bryan/College Station area and was proud to be a part of the Little League community. He was very active in Reliance Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for numerous years. Tommy enjoyed traveling with Hazel in their motor home, following grandkids to their activities and spending time with his family. Tommy retired from College Station ISD, after years of working in the Transportation Department, ending his career as the Director of Transportation.

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Hazel (Spikes) Smith; his parents, Ruble Frank and Lela Annie; step-mother, Alma Marie (Stropper) Smith; as well as numerous in-laws. Tommy leaves behind to cherish his memories, two sons and their wives, David Russell (Rusty) and Jennifer, and Lance Thomas and Kristy; one daughter and her husband, Tracy and Paul Price; one brother, Ruble Smith Jr.; three sisters, Cora Scott, Ernestine Walther, and Daisy Krejic; brother in law Kenneth Spikes, sister in law Pat Spikes, he also leaves five grandchildren, Colton and spouse Sheila Smith, Kali and spouse Brady O'Neal, Caleb Price, Jaxson Springer, and Emily Statz.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: [email protected] Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX
Jun
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Reliance Baptist Church
Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy was a wonderful God loving man. He always had a smile on his face. Tommy was loved by all of us at Reliance Baptist Church. He is going to be remembered and missed greatly. We had the pleasure of knowing and loving his beautiful wife Hazel. We still miss her very much. Kesus giving his life has come to receive Tommy to Heaven . We are sure Hazel welcomed seeing him again and this time for eternity and without any sickness. May Hod comfort you, his family with loving peace and security that Tommy is now with Jesus and his beloved wife Hazel. Let us all rejoice in knowing Tommy was a honored servant for the Lord and he is blessed to be with eternal life. Thanks to Almighty God for this gift of salvation!
Mary Jane and Wes smith
Friend
June 9, 2021
Tracy, Rusty, Lance & Family "When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind". May our friendship and prayers help you through this difficult time. God Bless! Larry & LaVone Thedford
Larry Thedford
Friend
June 8, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. Tommy and Hazel were good friends for many years.
Thomas & Ginger Lanehart
Friend
June 7, 2021
We loved you and Hazel so much. Glad the 2 of you are together with Jesus.
John/Mary Riley
Friend
June 6, 2021
The angels of God will keep you safe on your journey and my prayers are with your family here.
Gabby Sikorski
Friend
June 6, 2021
