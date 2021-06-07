Tommy was a wonderful God loving man. He always had a smile on his face. Tommy was loved by all of us at Reliance Baptist Church. He is going to be remembered and missed greatly. We had the pleasure of knowing and loving his beautiful wife Hazel. We still miss her very much. Kesus giving his life has come to receive Tommy to Heaven . We are sure Hazel welcomed seeing him again and this time for eternity and without any sickness. May Hod comfort you, his family with loving peace and security that Tommy is now with Jesus and his beloved wife Hazel. Let us all rejoice in knowing Tommy was a honored servant for the Lord and he is blessed to be with eternal life. Thanks to Almighty God for this gift of salvation!

Mary Jane and Wes smith Friend June 9, 2021