Thomas "Tommy"
Dudley Smith
May 24, 1936 - June 5, 2021
Thomas "Tommy" Dudley Smith, 85 of Bryan passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. Funeral Services are set for 1PM Wednesday, June 9 at Reliance Baptist Church. Rev. Ray Marshall and Rev. Johnny Gierisch III will officiate. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Madison County. Visitation is set for Tuesday, June 8 from 5-8PM in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born May 24, 1936, in Bryan, Texas he was the son of Ruble Frank and Lela Annie (Gallatin) Smith. Tommy coached his children at Bryan Little League East and
then served on the board for many years. He worked to bring t-ball to the Bryan/College Station area and was proud to be a part of the Little League community. He was very active in Reliance Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for numerous years. Tommy enjoyed traveling with Hazel in their motor home, following grandkids to their activities and spending time with his family. Tommy retired from College Station ISD, after years of working in the Transportation Department, ending his career as the Director of Transportation.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Hazel (Spikes) Smith; his parents, Ruble Frank and Lela Annie; step-mother, Alma Marie (Stropper) Smith; as well as numerous in-laws. Tommy leaves behind to cherish his memories, two sons and their wives, David Russell (Rusty) and Jennifer, and Lance Thomas and Kristy; one daughter and her husband, Tracy and Paul Price; one brother, Ruble Smith Jr.; three sisters, Cora Scott, Ernestine Walther, and Daisy Krejic; brother in law Kenneth Spikes, sister in law Pat Spikes, he also leaves five grandchildren, Colton and spouse Sheila Smith, Kali and spouse Brady O'Neal, Caleb Price, Jaxson Springer, and Emily Statz.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 7, 2021.