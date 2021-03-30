Tiffany Lauter
May 16, 1980 - March 21, 2021
Tiffany Ann Lauter, 40, of Bryan, Texas passed away on March 21, 2021 in Bryan, Texas. She was born in Bryan to Darrell and Ann (Seidel) Lauter on May 16, 1980.
Tiffany was raised in Navasota and was a proud member of the Rattler Nation, Class of 1998. She always had a servant's heart which was evident with mission trips and helping others. Tiffany was employed in the optical field where she enjoyed assisting clients.
She is survived by two daughters, Adeline Michelle Garza and Cassie LeeAnn Garza; parents, Darrell and Ann Lauter of Bryan; brother, Blake Lauter and wife Rachel Lauter of White Hall; sister, Amberly Jolly and husband Jason Jolly of Navasota; two nephews, Bentley Jolly and Cohen Jolly of Navasota; and numerous family members.
Tiffany is preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman and Cassie Seidel, Mary Lee Lauter and Robert Lauter.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a celebration of her life on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 30, 2021.