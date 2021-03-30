Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tiffany Lauter
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
402 EAST BLACKSHEAR ST
Navasota, TX
Tiffany Lauter

May 16, 1980 - March 21, 2021

Tiffany Ann Lauter, 40, of Bryan, Texas passed away on March 21, 2021 in Bryan, Texas. She was born in Bryan to Darrell and Ann (Seidel) Lauter on May 16, 1980.

Tiffany was raised in Navasota and was a proud member of the Rattler Nation, Class of 1998. She always had a servant's heart which was evident with mission trips and helping others. Tiffany was employed in the optical field where she enjoyed assisting clients.

She is survived by two daughters, Adeline Michelle Garza and Cassie LeeAnn Garza; parents, Darrell and Ann Lauter of Bryan; brother, Blake Lauter and wife Rachel Lauter of White Hall; sister, Amberly Jolly and husband Jason Jolly of Navasota; two nephews, Bentley Jolly and Cohen Jolly of Navasota; and numerous family members.

Tiffany is preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman and Cassie Seidel, Mary Lee Lauter and Robert Lauter.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a celebration of her life on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
402 EAST BLACKSHEAR ST, Navasota, TX
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
402 EAST BLACKSHEAR ST, Navasota, TX
Funeral services provided by:
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
The Department of Food Science
April 1, 2021
Darrell, I'm so sorry to hear the bad news of the death of your daughter.
Ed (Sonny) Pohorelsky Jr
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results