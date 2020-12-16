Tuva Francis
March 12, 1938 - December 12, 2020
Tuva Anne (Vaughn) Francis was born March 12, 1928 in Altus, Oklahoma to A.G.T. and Marie Vaughn. One of four children, Tuva loved reading and spending time with her father. She was fascinated by math and science. Graduating from Altus High School at 17, she enrolled in the Oklahoma Womens College in Chickasha, Oklahoma, ultimately graduateing from Oklahoma University, with a physics major and mathematics minor. Her proudest accomplishments were her children. She died December 12, 2020, in Bryan, Tx
Tuva was proud to come from a "long line of rugged individualists!" In her early years, she owned and operated Tuvanne Kennels, and ultimately spent her career as a computer programmer, devoted wife and mother.
Tuva is preceded in death by her parents, A.G.T. and Marie Vaughn, her husband of 50 years, Dan Francis, brothers, Allen and John Vaughn, sister Mary Jo Alexander, son, Craig Francis, daughter, Teresa Mae (Resa) Francis, and granddaughter, Dani Francis.
She is survived by her son Jay Van Zandt (Ilka), son Ted Francis (Marcy), daughter Danna Lovelace (Jerry), daughter Tami Neal (Byron), and son Stan Francis (Linda); five grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many family members.
A family graveside service is planned for Saturday, December 19 at 12 Noon, at Bickham Cemetery in Tabor, Tx with refreshments to follow at Cottonwood Baptist Church, Tabor, Tx. A Celebration of Life service is planned for March 13, 2021; details will be updated here. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley or your charity of choice
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 16, 2020.