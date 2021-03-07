Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
Twellia Diane Moore
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Twellia Diane (Liner) Moore

December 11, 1961 - February 28, 2021

Twellia Diane (Liner) Moore, 59, of Bryan passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Funeral Services are set for 11AM Monday, March 8 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Visitation will also be on Monday, March 8 from 9AM until service time.

Born December 11, 1961, in Stanton, Texas she was the daughter of Howard Lee Liner and Hazel Victoria (Smith). Twellia was a lifelong resident of Bryan. She loved the beach and taking cruises. Twellia retired from work but enjoyed being a full time Gigi to her three beautiful granddaughters. Those who knew her thought of her as Mom, Gigi, or Momma T.

Her parents, Howard and Hazel, a sister, Linda Mae Liner, one brother, Billy Liner, and a brother-in-law, Monty Glover precede her in death.

Twellia leaves behind to cherish her memories, a son Brandon Moore and his wife Emily; daughter, Lorrie and husband Dustin Ramsey; previous husband and lifelong friend, Lonnie Moore; two brothers, Gene Liner and wife Denise, and James Liner; she also leaves a sister, Gay Glover, and three precious granddaughters, Rylie, Kynlie, and, Sadie; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers please contact the family for donation options.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: [email protected]

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss! I know how close you all are! <3
Christine Bomnskie
March 8, 2021
Condolences to the family. Twellia was one of the sweetest classmates. May God give you comfort as you grieve.
OZZIE ALLEN
March 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to your family and loved ones. I will always remember all the wonderful times we spent together back in the day! Memories I will cherish of us all together, Billy and Diane whom have already embraced you in their loving arms. You will be missed!
Donna Westcott
March 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone of Twellia's loved ones. May God bring you peace and understanding, He needed another angel and got a really good one. Twellia was such a loving person and so easy to love back. I will miss her.
Kay Smith
March 4, 2021
Thinking about all of you. My heart goes out to each and everyone of you. May you all find peace.
Kathryn Charanza
March 2, 2021
