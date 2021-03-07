Twellia Diane (Liner) Moore
December 11, 1961 - February 28, 2021
Twellia Diane (Liner) Moore, 59, of Bryan passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Funeral Services are set for 11AM Monday, March 8 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Visitation will also be on Monday, March 8 from 9AM until service time.
Born December 11, 1961, in Stanton, Texas she was the daughter of Howard Lee Liner and Hazel Victoria (Smith). Twellia was a lifelong resident of Bryan. She loved the beach and taking cruises. Twellia retired from work but enjoyed being a full time Gigi to her three beautiful granddaughters. Those who knew her thought of her as Mom, Gigi, or Momma T.
Her parents, Howard and Hazel, a sister, Linda Mae Liner, one brother, Billy Liner, and a brother-in-law, Monty Glover precede her in death.
Twellia leaves behind to cherish her memories, a son Brandon Moore and his wife Emily; daughter, Lorrie and husband Dustin Ramsey; previous husband and lifelong friend, Lonnie Moore; two brothers, Gene Liner and wife Denise, and James Liner; she also leaves a sister, Gay Glover, and three precious granddaughters, Rylie, Kynlie, and, Sadie; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers please contact the family for donation options.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.