Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Twellia D. Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Twellia D. Moore

Twellia D. Moore, 59, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, with services following at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss! I know how close you all are! <3
Christine Bomnskie
March 8, 2021
Condolences to the family. Twellia was one of the sweetest classmates. May God give you comfort as you grieve.
OZZIE ALLEN
March 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to your family and loved ones. I will always remember all the wonderful times we spent together back in the day! Memories I will cherish of us all together, Billy and Diane whom have already embraced you in their loving arms. You will be missed!
Donna Westcott
March 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone of Twellia's loved ones. May God bring you peace and understanding, He needed another angel and got a really good one. Twellia was such a loving person and so easy to love back. I will miss her.
Kay Smith
March 4, 2021
Thinking about all of you. My heart goes out to each and everyone of you. May you all find peace.
Kathryn Charanza
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results