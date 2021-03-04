So sorry for your loss! I know how close you all are! <3
Christine Bomnskie
March 8, 2021
Condolences to the family. Twellia was one of the sweetest classmates. May God give you comfort as you grieve.
OZZIE ALLEN
March 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to your family and loved ones. I will always remember all the wonderful times we spent together back in the day! Memories I will cherish of us all together, Billy and Diane whom have already embraced you in their loving arms. You will be missed!
Donna Westcott
March 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone of Twellia's loved ones. May God bring you peace and understanding, He needed another angel and got a really good one. Twellia was such a loving person and so easy to love back. I will miss her.
Kay Smith
March 4, 2021
Thinking about all of you. My heart goes out to each and everyone of you. May you all find peace.