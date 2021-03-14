Menu
Ulonda Rogers
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Ulonda Rogers

Ulonda Rogers, 61, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at First Presbyterian Church followed by 3 p.m. service. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
TX
Mar
16
Service
3:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ulonda was such a wonderful friend. She always had a huge grin on her face. She led the bell choir for several years with great joy in her heart.
Catherine Ezzell
March 14, 2021
Many fond memories of Ulonda, her competence and dedication to the handbell choir at First Presbyterian and her willingness to share her talents with other bell choirs with sudden absences, her support for the lady Aggie sport teams, and her general positive and caring spirit. Deepest condolences....
Laurine Marlow
March 13, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 11, 2021
We have such great memories of Ulonda and the family. We are so saddened at your loss.
Robert and Candace Leslie
March 11, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 11, 2021
