Ulonda Rogers, 61, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at First Presbyterian Church followed by 3 p.m. service. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 14, 2021.
Ulonda was such a wonderful friend. She always had a huge grin on her face. She led the bell choir for several years with great joy in her heart.
Catherine Ezzell
March 14, 2021
Many fond memories of Ulonda, her competence and dedication to the handbell choir at First Presbyterian and her willingness to share her talents with other bell choirs with sudden absences, her support for the lady Aggie sport teams, and her general positive and caring spirit. Deepest condolences....
Laurine Marlow
March 13, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 11, 2021
We have such great memories of Ulonda and the family. We are so saddened at your loss.
Robert and Candace Leslie
March 11, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17