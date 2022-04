My heart is broken. Will miss Vanessa so much. Enjoyed our talks and laughs. She was such a caring person. I will miss her calls to check on me. I loved her so much. She will be missed beyond words. I know she is happy now and now pain and no worries.. One day I will see her again. She was a wonderful person and i will miss her so much.

Pam Nemec Friend July 6, 2021