5 Entries
So sorry for the loss of MeMe. What a kind, sweet and loving lady. Her and Pop are having a wonderful reunion. Sending love and hugs from me, MawMaw, PawPaw, and Lexi.
Peggy Sue Hyman
January 13, 2022
Alese and family,
My thoughts are with you as I am sorry to read that you have lost your mother. I did not know her well but most did and always had such nice things to say about her. Bill and I always enjoyed seeing you at your office and I miss seeing you now. I pray for your strength during this difficult time. With love, Helen Phillips
Helen Phillips
January 13, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your sweet mother, Alese & Renee.
Carla Pfeffer Burkhalter
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear about the passing of your mother Renee and Amie. Prayers for beautiful memories of both your sweet parents!
Greta Messarra Woodward
Friend
January 12, 2022
Such a lovely and graceful lady. And a wonderful friend to my mom for many years. They are back to drinking coffee together on the golden paths of Heaven. What a reunion they must have had!