Vanette English Allen
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Vanette English Allen

September 8, 1938 - January 9, 2022

Vanette Allen, 83, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Bryan. Interment will be at Rest Ever Memorial Park at 11 AM, Friday, January 14, 2022. Visitation will be from 2:30 until the time of Life Tribute Celebration at 3 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Vanette, a lifelong resident of Bryan, was born on September 8, 1938 to Edison and Velma Moore English. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and married Ronnie her high school sweetheart. They were married 57 years prior to Ronnie's passing in 2017.Vanette was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church – Bryan. She enjoyed volunteering, playing bridge and being very active in her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi.

Vanette's girls and grandchildren were extremely important to her and she never missed any event they had. She was also very proud of her three great granddaughters. She truly was the best momma and MeMe. Vanette loved being outside, drinking coffee, watching the birds and squirrels. There was always a delicious dessert and a pot of coffee ready when friends would stop by.

Her parents and husband Ronnie, her son-in-law, Adam Hyman Jr., all precede her in death.

Vanette Allen is survived by her daughters, Alese Allen and husband Matt Williams, Renee Allen Hyman; her grandchildren, Ami and husband Willie Marino, Jeffrey Swaim, Justin and wife Deanna, and Mason and wife Sarah Hyman; her great grandchildren, Elena, Ellie and Olivia.

Honoring their grandmother as Pallbearers are Mason, Justin, Jeffrey, and Willie.

In lieu of flowers your memorial donations can be made to Hospice Brazos Valley or First Baptist Church – Bryan. Special thanks to the employees of Crestview for taking such good care of our momma this past year. We love all of you.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Jan
14
Interment
11:00a.m.
Rest Ever Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
So sorry for the loss of MeMe. What a kind, sweet and loving lady. Her and Pop are having a wonderful reunion. Sending love and hugs from me, MawMaw, PawPaw, and Lexi.
Peggy Sue Hyman
January 13, 2022
Alese and family, My thoughts are with you as I am sorry to read that you have lost your mother. I did not know her well but most did and always had such nice things to say about her. Bill and I always enjoyed seeing you at your office and I miss seeing you now. I pray for your strength during this difficult time. With love, Helen Phillips
Helen Phillips
January 13, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your sweet mother, Alese & Renee.
Carla Pfeffer Burkhalter
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear about the passing of your mother Renee and Amie. Prayers for beautiful memories of both your sweet parents!
Greta Messarra Woodward
Friend
January 12, 2022
Such a lovely and graceful lady. And a wonderful friend to my mom for many years. They are back to drinking coffee together on the golden paths of Heaven. What a reunion they must have had!
Paul Browning
Friend
January 11, 2022
