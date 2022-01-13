Vanette English Allen
September 8, 1938 - January 9, 2022
Vanette Allen, 83, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Bryan. Interment will be at Rest Ever Memorial Park at 11 AM, Friday, January 14, 2022. Visitation will be from 2:30 until the time of Life Tribute Celebration at 3 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Vanette, a lifelong resident of Bryan, was born on September 8, 1938 to Edison and Velma Moore English. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and married Ronnie her high school sweetheart. They were married 57 years prior to Ronnie's passing in 2017.Vanette was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church – Bryan. She enjoyed volunteering, playing bridge and being very active in her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi.
Vanette's girls and grandchildren were extremely important to her and she never missed any event they had. She was also very proud of her three great granddaughters. She truly was the best momma and MeMe. Vanette loved being outside, drinking coffee, watching the birds and squirrels. There was always a delicious dessert and a pot of coffee ready when friends would stop by.
Her parents and husband Ronnie, her son-in-law, Adam Hyman Jr., all precede her in death.
Vanette Allen is survived by her daughters, Alese Allen and husband Matt Williams, Renee Allen Hyman; her grandchildren, Ami and husband Willie Marino, Jeffrey Swaim, Justin and wife Deanna, and Mason and wife Sarah Hyman; her great grandchildren, Elena, Ellie and Olivia.
Honoring their grandmother as Pallbearers are Mason, Justin, Jeffrey, and Willie.
In lieu of flowers your memorial donations can be made to Hospice Brazos Valley or First Baptist Church – Bryan. Special thanks to the employees of Crestview for taking such good care of our momma this past year. We love all of you.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 13, 2022.