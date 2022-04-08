Vearnell Lercke Marino (In Loving Memory)



June 10, 1935 - March 30, 2022



Vearnell Lercke Marino "Nell", 86, went to be with her Lord on March 30,2022 at her home in Bryan, Tx where she entered into rest peacefully in her sleep.



Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, April 8 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with interment in Bryan City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, Bryan.



Nell was born on June 10, 1935 in Giddings, Tx. In her younger years, she worked as a waitress at a coffee shop, an operator for a telephone company, and for Texas State Optical, modeling for them at one point. She was a very attractive woman. She also volunteered as a "Pink Lady" at St Joseph's Hospital. She was also an advocate for the elderly in nursing homes and started a nonprofit organization " Texans for Improvement of Nursing Homes" and closed five facilities in the Houston area. She would tell the story of the night at the dance hall when Elvis tapped her date on the shoulder and asked her to dance and so they danced. She was asked to be a part of the movie "The Houston Story" and asked her mother to play a role in it, but her mother was not fond of the idea, therefore, she could not take the part. Another fond memory of her was at a record store next to where she worked at the coffee shop, where Kenny Rogers was working on his career. They went out a few times but mother said she thought he was a little stuck on his self and choose not to date him anymore. Ha!



She married the love of her life, Johnnie Marino. They enjoyed traveling, going to the dance hall, dinner with friends, and were part of a bowling league for several years at Delmar Bowling Lanes. Most of all they loved each other dearly. Together they had three children, Joe, Karen, and Lynette. Their fondest memories of childhood are picking blackberries and making Italian fig cookies, raising basset hounds, boating, trips to Bryan on the weekends to fish and hunt.



She greatly enjoyed attending her weekly card parties with friends and organizing bus trips to the Casinos. She dedicated much of her time to St. Anthony's Church and her involvement in Golden Years, St. Anthony's Altar Society, and spaghetti dinners. Her most precious past times were line dancing, listening to country western music, watching the Price Is Right, Wheel of Fortune, scratching her scratch off tickets, and drinking a cold beer. She loved cooking and made the best lasagna and cucuzza.



She was the most loving Grandmother. Her grandkids fondest memories of her include spending several occasions and holidays at her home including going out to the "wolf house", feeding the cows at the barn, building forts at the pond, riding the golf cart up and down the gravel road, Easter egg hunts, reading Little Golden books bedtime stories making homemade ice cream, numerous birthday parties, pallets on the living room floor, dancing in the living room to the hokey pokey, and all of the special times spent together as a family.



She is preceded in death by her dear Mother Sally Agnes Drews, her sister Lillie Mae Koonce, her beloved husband Johnnie Marino, and grandson John Carl Hensley. She is survived by her children, Joe Marino of Bryan, Karen Marino-Hensley of Houston, and Lynette Marino of Bryan, Niece Sheryle Ann Crouch, of Cameron, great niece Kimberly Ann Crouch. Grandchildren Cara Morales, David Hensley, Johnnie Marino and wife Brandi Marino, Christa Soto and husband Jorge Soto, Sarah Danley and husband Christopher Danley, Ciara Ayala and husband Jeremy Spiess, and several great-grandkids whom she adored.



She will be deeply missed and the memories she made will always be dear to the hearts of those who loved her the most. We love you sug'!



"You will always be my Pajam!"



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 8, 2022.