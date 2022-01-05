Menu
Vera Veronica Pillans
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Vera Veronica Pillans

July 13, 1949 - December 30, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vera Veronica Pillans. She died peacefully on December 30, 2021 in Bryan, TX surrounded by family and her husband of 50 years.

She was born on July 13, 1949 in Hamburg Germany to Nicolay and Kaleria Popoff. Her family moved to the United States in 1950 and settled in Dallas, TX. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and graduated from University of North Texas in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Vera married Jim Pillans on May 13, 1972 and settled in Bryan, TX in 1979. Here they made life-long friends, raised their three children, and spent time with their four grandchildren. It is also here that Vera enjoyed her favorite hobbies. She was a talented artist and seamstress who created remarkable drawings, paintings, stained glass, clothing, costumes, and crafts. Her many friends can attest that she loved gardening, entertaining, and, of course, a good margarita. Her wry sense of humor was appreciated by those that were closest to her, and she loved her many pets over the years.

Vera is survived by her husband Jim Pillans; son Brandon Pillans and his wife Kristen Pillans; son Ryan Pillans; daughter Keely Knight and her husband Ross Knight; and grandchildren – Nikolas Pillans, Royal Knight, Stella Knight, and Parker Pillans.

Vera's life will be celebrated at 2pm on January 8, 2022 at Calloway Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, TX. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Stephanie Ramsdale, Vera's caretaker, who became a close friend for the last eight years.

Express condolences at Callaway-Jones.com.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I graduated with Vera at Woodrow. She was someone who you knew had a heart of gold. So thoughtful and creative. Peace be with those that shared her life. May she rest in eternal peace.
Tracy Coffey
January 12, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss, prayers to your family.
Dawn Christine Luza
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of your s loss. May God surround you with his love. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Sylvia Mcmullen
January 11, 2022
May God comfort you and give you peace knowing she is with her Maker in Heaven. Loving thoughts and prayers go out to all the Pillan family.
Ray & Sherry Hinnant
January 5, 2022
