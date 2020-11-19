Verdie Clifton
August 27,1932 - November 14, 2020
Verdie Mae Clifton was born to Clyde and Lucille Burtchell, in Temple, Texas, on August 27, 1932. Verdie graduated from Temple High School in 1950 and in 1951 she married Lee Roy Whitmore.
Together they had five beautiful children: Joan, Bruce, Karen, Lee Ann and Mark. After many years of marriage, Lee Roy and Verdie decided to part ways. While working as a nurse's aide, at Tutor's Nursing Home in Temple, Texas, Verdie met Jimmy Clifton. Shortly after their meeting, the two married and spent more than 16 years together until Jimmy's death in the summer of 1986.
After Jimmy's death, Verdie seized the opportunity to refocus her attention on her family and she helped each of her children in raising her grandchildren. Verdie not only dedicated her time to her family, but she also dedicated her life to the Church and the Lord. She was extremely faithful and loved the Lord above all others. She spent many years in the Children's Bus Ministry, as a Sunday School teacher, and as a member of the Church Choir. She taught her family, both through her actions and words, that the Lord is sovereign. Her love for the Lord shined through everything that she did, and her entire life was built around serving Him. Her favorite passage, from the Bible, was Psalm 23. She leaned on the Bible, and its teachings, in guiding her in life and in raising her family.
In 1999, she moved to the LULAC facility, in College Station, where for many years her sister, Dorothy, was her neighbor. She loved the fellowship that being a part of the LULAC community brought her. In 2018, Verdie moved to Accell At College Station where she truly was the light and life of the facility. She brought countless smiles and laughs to those who cared for her and lived alongside her. Even late in life, Verdie never missed an opportunity to spread the Gospel and she was known as the resident vocalist. She loved the Lord and could be heard singing his praises through the halls of Accell. She truly touched the lives of all who were blessed to have known her. Verdie will be missed by many; but she would not have wanted her family and friends to mourn. Instead we will continue her legacy of kindness, charity, grace, and love for the Lord.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters Dorothy, Betty, and Margaret and brothers A.J. and Wayne.
Verdie is survived by her children Joan Barnett and husband John, Bruce Whitmore and wife Cheryl, Karen Whitmore, Lee Ann Garner and husband Duane, and Mark Whitmore and wife Patricia. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters Linda and Elizabeth.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude, to the staff at Accell At College Station, for taking care of Verdie these last few years.
Psalm 23: The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19 from 3PM to 6PM at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center. Funeral Service will be held at Victory United Pentecostal Church on Friday, November 20 from 10AM to 11AM.
