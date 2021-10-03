Menu
Vickie Dale Parker
FUNERAL HOME
Cozart Funeral Home
220 Heath St
Normangee, TX
Vickie Dale Parker

Vickie Dale Parker, 67, of Normangee, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. Services are in the care of COZART Funeral Home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cozart Funeral Home
Vickie was so much fun to work with. We worked together on hurricane Wilma in 2005, which was my first disaster. She was level headed and really helped put the crazy disaster work into perspective. Her advice and outlook has helped me deal with this line of work for the past 15 years. We were all lucky to know her.
Don Buchanan
Work
October 5, 2021
