Violet Marie Norwood



Violet Marie Norwood, 86, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Visitation will be 6 pm until 8 pm, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Services will be at 2 pm, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Beacon Baptist Church in Bryan. College Station City Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2021.