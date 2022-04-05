Virginia Urso CharanzaSeptember 4, 1948 - April 1, 2022Virginia Urso Charanza, of College Station, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, with her two daughters by her side.Virginia was born in Bryan, Texas to Tony and Mary Urso. February 6, 1965, she married the love of her life, Delmer Charanza. She retired from Atmos Energy (Lone Star Gas) in 2009. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play their sports until her illness no longer allowed. She was a very proud Memaw.Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, brother-in-law, Hugo Kraft Jr., and sister-in-law, Gerry Urso.Virginia is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy and Danny Schill, Debra and Kevin Dube; her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Docia Charanza, Michael Charanza; three grandchildren, Wesley and Brianna Schill, Megan and Aaron Compton, and James Vaughn; three great-grandchildren, Willow Schill, Kinsley and Brooklyn Compton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam and Leslie Urso, Paul and Ginger Urso; sister, Frances Kraft. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; as well as other loving family members and many dear friends.A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 6, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. A graveside service will held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 7, at College Station City Cemetery.The children would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Remarkable Hospice College Station, especially Mary Sullivan, Sarah Hyman and Dr. Christopher Imperial for their compassion and dedication to their mom.