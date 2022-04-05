Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Urso Charanza
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
Send Flowers
Virginia Urso Charanza

September 4, 1948 - April 1, 2022

Virginia Urso Charanza, of College Station, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, with her two daughters by her side.

Virginia was born in Bryan, Texas to Tony and Mary Urso. February 6, 1965, she married the love of her life, Delmer Charanza. She retired from Atmos Energy (Lone Star Gas) in 2009. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play their sports until her illness no longer allowed. She was a very proud Memaw.

Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, brother-in-law, Hugo Kraft Jr., and sister-in-law, Gerry Urso.

Virginia is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy and Danny Schill, Debra and Kevin Dube; her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Docia Charanza, Michael Charanza; three grandchildren, Wesley and Brianna Schill, Megan and Aaron Compton, and James Vaughn; three great-grandchildren, Willow Schill, Kinsley and Brooklyn Compton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam and Leslie Urso, Paul and Ginger Urso; sister, Frances Kraft. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; as well as other loving family members and many dear friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 6, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. A graveside service will held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 7, at College Station City Cemetery.

The children would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Remarkable Hospice College Station, especially Mary Sullivan, Sarah Hyman and Dr. Christopher Imperial for their compassion and dedication to their mom.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Apr
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
College Station City Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.