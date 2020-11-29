W. H. "Bill" Manry, Jr.
December 28, 1939 - November 23, 2020
The pillar of our family, Bill Manry, 80, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will be at 4 to 6 pm, Monday, November 30, 2020, and his Life Tribute Celebration will begin at 11 am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, both at the funeral center. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery. As a precautionary face mask are required for all services. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Bill was born in Liberty, Texas on December 28, 1939. He moved to Bryan in 1961 where he met Lorraine in October of the same year, they then married less than two months later on Bill's birthday.
His parents; his son Ronald Dwayne Manry; precede him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lorraine Walker Manry; his sons, Donnie and wife Stephanie Manry, Jerry and wife Kim Manry; his daughter, Missy Manry Mouton; his brother, Berry and wife Terry Monteau; his eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and other relatives.
Honoring the life of Bill Manry as Pallbearers are Deputies of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and Officers of the Bryan Police Department, of which Bill served at both.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.