Wanda Marie Opersteny
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Wanda Marie Opersteny

April 4, 1937 - February 19, 2021

Wanda Marie Opersteny, 83, passed away Friday, February 19 at St. Joseph Manor. No services are scheduled at this time.

Wanda was born April 4, 1937 in Rusk, Texas, the daughter of Will and Artie Belle (Birdwell) Mayfield. She was the youngest of ten children; the only girl, and had nine brothers to protect her. Wanda was a gifted seamstress, she made beautiful outfits, even making outfits for her daughters' Barbie dolls and pets. She enjoyed growing house plants, reading, baking peanut brittle and pies, listening to country music, especially Merle Haggard and watching television. Wanda loved reading about American History. She enjoyed listening to her brothers tell stories about their service during WWII.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; and nine brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eugene Opersteny; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Michael Matott, Cathy and Don Hurd; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Laura and Dalton; one great-grandson, Tripp, and another great-grandson on the way.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 27, 2021.
Dearest family - I worked with Wanda at GMAC for many years. She was a delightful person and had the best smile. I offer you my heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences during this time. Your memories will become treasures in the difficult days ahead. Sincerely, Cindy Bengs
Cindy Bengs
Friend
March 1, 2021
Sharon I´m so sorry to hear of your lose. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family during this difficult time.
Donna Westcott
February 28, 2021
I have many loving memories of her. May God keep you in his His loving embrace during this time of sorrow.
Brenda Pitts
February 28, 2021
Prayers are with all of you
Cathy Plagens
February 27, 2021
