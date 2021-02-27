Wanda Marie OperstenyApril 4, 1937 - February 19, 2021Wanda Marie Opersteny, 83, passed away Friday, February 19 at St. Joseph Manor. No services are scheduled at this time.Wanda was born April 4, 1937 in Rusk, Texas, the daughter of Will and Artie Belle (Birdwell) Mayfield. She was the youngest of ten children; the only girl, and had nine brothers to protect her. Wanda was a gifted seamstress, she made beautiful outfits, even making outfits for her daughters' Barbie dolls and pets. She enjoyed growing house plants, reading, baking peanut brittle and pies, listening to country music, especially Merle Haggard and watching television. Wanda loved reading about American History. She enjoyed listening to her brothers tell stories about their service during WWII.Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; and nine brothers.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Eugene Opersteny; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Michael Matott, Cathy and Don Hurd; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Laura and Dalton; one great-grandson, Tripp, and another great-grandson on the way.