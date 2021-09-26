Dr. Wayne FlorySeptember 27, 1939 - September 21, 2021Dr. Wayne Flory, 81, of College Station went to our Lord on September 21, 2021 after a brief hospital stay and in the care of Hospice BV Inpatient Care. Born September 27, 1939, in Uvalde, Texas, he was the oldest son of Oscar and Grace Flory. He was an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in College Station, Texas until his physical health began to fail.Wayne graduated as Valedictorian of St. Joseph's High School in Brownsville, Texas, and entered the University of Texas at Austin. He completed requirements for his B.S. and Ph.D. in Chemistry. His teaching and research career spanned two decades and he mentored about a dozen Masters and Ph.D. candidates. His final position was as a Toxicologist at the Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station until he retired in January, 2006. He continued his interest in history of the Civil War and World War II, visiting family and friends in the Texas hill country, rooting for his Texas Longhorns and watching old movies.Wayne was predeceased by his parents; brothers-in-law, Arthur "Pete" Bryant and Bill Wallen; an infant nephew, Jay Whistler. Wayne is survived by his wife Rita of College Station; sons, Sean of Jamestown, SD and Todd of Wiley, Texas; grandsons, Alister (AJ) and Grayson of Wiley; and granddaughter, Lilah of Jamestown, SD; sister, Nancy Bryant of Bertram, Texas; brother, Bruce and wife Gwen of Austin; and several nieces and nephews.Private family services are planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Building Fund or Hospice Brazos Valley.