Weldon Boggus
December 24, 1931 - November 4, 2020
After a long battle with Parkinson's, Weldon went to be with his Lord on November 4, 2020, in Bryan, Texas. He was born in Rochester, Texas, to F.G. and Lily Belle Boggus and attended public school in Eliasville and Monahans, Texas, where he helped Monahans to their first state football championship. He earned a full scholarship and received his bachelor's degree from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. It was there that he met the love of his life, Shirley Price Boggus. They were married May 24, 1952 and shared life and love together for 68 years. He later returned to school to receive his master's degree from Sul Ross State University, Alpine, Texas.
Weldon began his career as a coach at Pecos High School for seven years before becoming the head coach at Van Horn High School for three years. He left coaching to pursue school administration where he began as an elementary principal in Fort Stockton ISD for eight years. He was promoted to the Fort Stockton High School principal where he served for 12 years before semi-retiring. Weldon and Shirley moved to Kingsland in the Texas Hill Country where he returned to being the elementary school principal in Burnet, Texas a few years before fully retiring. Weldon and Shirley made the most of retirement with travel, friends, and family while enjoying both Hill County living and many summers at the B&C Ranch outside of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. He was a good artist and cowboy poet, but an outstanding fisherman.
Weldon loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and served as a deacon and in other leadership capacities in Baptist churches wherever life placed him. He was a mentor and positive example to all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maxine Reed; and oldest son, Weldon G. Boggus, Jr.
Weldon will be sorely missed by his wife, Shirley Boggus of Bryan; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Charlene Boggus of Bryan; daughter-in-law, Becky Beckman, of Oak Point, TX; grandchildren, Omi Ford and husband Robert of Cypress, TX, Sarah Coward and husband Ken of Memphis, TN, Chris and Becky Boggus of Phoenix, AZ; "Pa" is survived by great grandkids, Isabella, Trey, Kaya, Stax, Avery, Lydia, and Haddie. Weldon had an extended family he considered his own, Eron and Amy West, Amanda West, Rachel Richardson, Wil Richardson, Hope Atkinson, Richard, Zachary, and Alana Kershner, Alexis and Trevor West, and Maya Wilson; along with nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the following: Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 West 26 St, Bryan, TX 77803; First Baptist Church, Bryan fbcbryan.org
; Granite Mountain Baptist Church, 500 FM 1980, Marble Falls, TX 78654; Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Weldon's care has been entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639, (325)388-0008.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.