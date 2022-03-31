William Doyle Gray, Sr.



William Doyle Gray, Sr., 72, of Bryan passed away March 23, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services are set for 12 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Galilee Baptist Church. Rev. Christopher Goins will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Gause.



Mr. Gray was born Sept. 12, 1949 to W.M. and Mary Alma Gray and he graduated from Blackshear High School. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Bryan and he enjoyed watching sports, baseball and trail riding.



Survivors include his loving wife, Agnes (Goins) Gray; son, Doyle Gray (Angela); daughters, Aneysha Gray, Terentia "Shana LeKuku (Gerorge); his mother, Mary Alma Gray; a brother-in-law, sister-in-law; and five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and a host of God-children and special friends.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 31, 2022.