William Doyle Gray Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street
Bryan, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
11:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
William Doyle Gray, Sr.

William Doyle Gray, Sr., 72, of Bryan passed away March 23, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services are set for 12 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Galilee Baptist Church. Rev. Christopher Goins will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Gause.

Mr. Gray was born Sept. 12, 1949 to W.M. and Mary Alma Gray and he graduated from Blackshear High School. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Bryan and he enjoyed watching sports, baseball and trail riding.

Survivors include his loving wife, Agnes (Goins) Gray; son, Doyle Gray (Angela); daughters, Aneysha Gray, Terentia "Shana LeKuku (Gerorge); his mother, Mary Alma Gray; a brother-in-law, sister-in-law; and five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and a host of God-children and special friends.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, TX
Apr
1
Service
12:00p.m.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
804 N. Logan Ave., Bryan, TX
Apr
1
Interment
Peaceful Rest Cemetery
Gause, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Agnes you have condolences and my love...My prayers are with and the Family
Jesse Payton
Friend
March 25, 2022
I remember all the great times and memories. Greatly missed!
John Claypoole
Friend
March 24, 2022
