William "Bill" Hunter
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Walters Funeral Home
610 South Commerce Street
Centerville, TX
William "Bill" Hunter

July 22, 1936 - May 28, 2021

William Burton Hunter "Bill Burt", 84, of Hilltop Lakes, Texas passed away peacefully at his home Friday, May 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Walters Funeral Home in Centerville. Services are set for 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial at Centerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to, Centerville Athletics in Honor of Coach Hunter, 813 South Commerce, Centerville, TX 75833. Leave condolences and memories of Coach Hunter at, https://www.waltersfuneraldirectorsinc.com/obituaries
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
610 South Commerce Street, Centerville, TX
Walters Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. I will be praying for strength, healing and peace. Love and hugs.
Sherry Crawford
Friend
June 3, 2021
