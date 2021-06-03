William "Bill" Hunter
July 22, 1936 - May 28, 2021
William Burton Hunter "Bill Burt", 84, of Hilltop Lakes, Texas passed away peacefully at his home Friday, May 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Walters Funeral Home in Centerville. Services are set for 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial at Centerville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to, Centerville Athletics in Honor of Coach Hunter, 813 South Commerce, Centerville, TX 75833. Leave condolences and memories of Coach Hunter at, https://www.waltersfuneraldirectorsinc.com/obituaries
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.