Sincere condolences to Charlotte and the rest of the Jolly clan from Elaine and me. I have many fond memories of discussions on any topic you can imagine with Don when we worked together and at lunch after his retirement. There was no subject on this planet or beyond that Don did not have knowledge of or an opinion on. I received ongoing updates about his grandson of whom he was very proud. I miss those days. Don was a good friend and unique individual.

Al Crouch Friend July 7, 2021