Mark - Our prayers are with you and your family. May God hold you close in His comforting arms!
Ken & Deb Nicolas
July 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Bill and Doris and I shared scuba diving stories. Doris often talked about Bill while we were driving to Brenham, where we worked together at Blinn College.
Rhonda Reagan
Other
July 7, 2021
His memory and legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. I had the pleasure of speaking with him at a football game watching Allison as band drum major...fascinating individual! Rest In Peace, Dr. Klemm.
Bob and Denise Barbier
July 7, 2021
Many condolences to Bill's family, he made a huge impact on the lives of our neuroscience students.
Jane Welsh
June 29, 2021
My sincere condolences.
Hank Bird
Other
June 28, 2021
Sympathies on the passing of Dr. Klein. What a wonderful and inspiring man, who truly enjoyed helping others read and learn. He will be missed
Greta Messarra Woodward
Friend
June 27, 2021
So very sorry for your lost. Dr. Klemm was a kind person and neighbor. May he Rest In Peace
John & Delilah Carpenter
Other
June 27, 2021
I am saddened to hear of your loss. He was a wonderful friend.
Catherine Ezzell
June 27, 2021
So sorry to learn of Bill´s passing. He was intelligent, erudite, and an active participant in Brazos Writers for many years, offering insight and commentary to many writers. My deepest sympathy to his family.