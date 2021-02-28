My condolences to Caroline and family during this time of sadness and sorry. Saying that "Judge" will be missed is an understatement. He will be missed by all that knew or dealt with him. I am thankful for the many years of friendship we enjoyed from grade school through our professional life and retirement. May he forever be remembered for all the many good deeds he contributed to the citizens of Brazos County. Thanks for your friendship these many years.

Buddy Winn March 1, 2021