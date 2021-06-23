William Stasny, Jr.December 18, 1927 - June 16, 2021William A. Stasny Jr., 93, of Bryan, Texas, passed away on June 16, 2021. A visitation will be held at Hillier of Bryan, on Thursday, June 24, from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am, on Friday, June 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with a graveside service to follow immediately after.The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice Brazos Valley. They would also like to thank the Visiting Angels for their love and comfort that they expressed during this time.William was a generous man that never hesitated at the opportunity to help anyone that may have needed it. His smile and sense of humor will be among the many things that his friends and family will miss the most.In his spare time, he enjoyed relaxing in the back yard tending to his Hibiscus flowers. He also enjoyed deer hunting and playing the slot machines in Vegas or Reno every chance he got!William met the love of his life, Elizabeth Stasny, while attending church at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They married on May 8, 1954, and have spent 67 wonderful years together.