William Calvin Tucker
1925 - 2021
William Calvin Tucker

August 31, 1925 - October 01, 2021

William Calvin Tucker, 96, of Bryan passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. A Memorial Service in his honor will be set for a later date.

He was born August 31, 1925 in Bryan. William was the owner of Tuckers Dry Cleaners from 1958 to1979. He served in the Navy on the USS Kitkun Bay in the Pacific during World War II and was a member of the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. Through his life he enjoyed fishing and bowling.

His granddaughter, Kelli Karl precedes him in death.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his two sons and their wives, Ray and Sherri Tucker, and Michael and Shelly Tucker he also leaves one daughter, Amelia and her husband Bob Bell; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy & prayers to the Tucker family, Calvin was our dearest friend, kept up with him all thru his time at the nursing facilities in Caldwell & we celebrated his last BD in August, love to keep in touch, Lillian & Jerry Beasley
Lillian Beasley
Friend
October 5, 2021
Very sorry for loss , Mike. Great guy.
Pedro E. Herrejon
October 5, 2021
