William Calvin Tucker
August 31, 1925 - October 01, 2021
William Calvin Tucker, 96, of Bryan passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. A Memorial Service in his honor will be set for a later date.
He was born August 31, 1925 in Bryan. William was the owner of Tuckers Dry Cleaners from 1958 to1979. He served in the Navy on the USS Kitkun Bay in the Pacific during World War II and was a member of the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. Through his life he enjoyed fishing and bowling.
His granddaughter, Kelli Karl precedes him in death.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his two sons and their wives, Ray and Sherri Tucker, and Michael and Shelly Tucker he also leaves one daughter, Amelia and her husband Bob Bell; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 5, 2021.