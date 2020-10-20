Yvonne DeLeonOctober 4, 1983 - October 14, 2020Yvonne DeLeon, 37, of Caldwell passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020. Funeral services are set for 1PM, Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Treviño-Smith Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20th from 11 AM until service time, also in the funeral home. Born October 4, 1983 in Alice, Texas she was the daughter of James Michael Kalinec and Teresa (Treviño) Kalinec. She enjoyed music and singing. She was a very giving person who put others before herself.She is preceded in death by her grandparents Margarita B. Treviño and Juventino A. Treviño.She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her mother Teresa and husband James Michael Kalinec; two sons Lawrence Reyes and Xavier Figgurs; two brothers; Alfredo DeLeon and Artemio Victor DeLeon; two sisters, Evelyn Priest and husband Wes Priest and Elizabeth DeLeon; two nieces, Taliyah and Teyana Nickerson; four nephews; Joshua Nickerson, Thomas Nickerson, Jordon Priest and Alexander Michael DeLeon, and numerous cousins and friends. Please view and sign the Guestbook at: TreviñoSmithFH.com.Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business