Alvesta Witcher



On October 1, 2020, God sent His Angel to bring home our beloved Alvesta Witcher.



Alvesta was born in Franklin County, Va., on November 24, 1924, to Elijah and Exie Price Witcher. He was united in marriage to Athelia Walker Wticher and from that union four children were born. Alvesta moved to Ohio, where he made his home and retired from Buckeye Steel in 1987. Prior to retirement, he was preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Nannie Bell Witcher "Dolly". On July 21, 1988, Alvesta was united in marriage to Irene Witcher. He was preceded in death by Irene October 23, 2013. In addition, he was preceded in death by three of his four children and two grandsons, Brenda Toney, Alvesta Bo Witcher, and Delmar Ronald (Ronnie) Witcher, Derrick Bernard, and Charles (Lil Chin) Holland.



Those left to cherish Alvestas memory are his daughter, Laverne (Charles) Holland; 12 grandchildren, Maceo, McKie, Keena, Monica, Stephanie, Duke, Chanda, Kordy, Share, Karon, Marquis, and Charles; his sisters, Mozelle Witcher, Mattie Lemon, Juanita (Richard) James, Ola Holland, and Sandra (Eugene) Preston, all of Franklin County, Va. and his brothers, Buddy Witcher Columbus, Ohio, Thelmon Witcher Martinsville, Va., and Bobby Witcher, Roanoke, Va. Also left to cherish his memory is a very special friend, Margaret Evans, a host of special great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, where a service will follow at 1 p.m., with the Rev. David Redding officiating. Interment will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Estates.



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 7, 2020.