Jean Cannaday Ross Draper
Jean Cannaday Ross Draper, 89, of King's Grant Retirement Community, 350 Kings Way Road, Martinsville, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at King's Grant in Martinsville.
She was born on July 4, 1931, in the Long Branch District of Franklin County, Virginia, the third child of Sallie Cannaday Ross and Leroy Ross. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Draper was preceded in death by a sister, Iva Jones, and a brother, Edward Ross. She was married to Homer Eugene Draper, the love of her life, for 39 years until his death in 2006.
She attended Endicott Elementary School and graduated from Ferrum High School in 1949. She later graduated from Ferrum Junior College and Radford University and received her Masters in Education from the University of Virginia in 1964.
Mrs. Draper was a lifelong and beloved educator. She was an elementary teacher in Virginia for 28 years, including 22 years in Martinsville City Schools at Clearview Elementary, Joseph Martin Elementary and Druid Hill Elementary Schools. She retired in 1986 and leaves a long and distinguished legacy of educating hundreds of children in the Martinsville and Henry County community during her career.
She was a member of the Martinsville Literary Guild, the Henry County/Martinsville Retired Teachers Association, and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Mrs. Draper was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the Gertrude Tinnell Group, The Young at Heart Group, the Altar Guild and is a member of the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Draper served as a Hermitage Guild Representative from her church. She served as the Care Person and was honored by the Hermitage Guild at Cedarfield, Virginia in 2007. Mrs. Draper was also a member of the Patrick-Henry Allied Families of Virginia and was recognized as their Honored Guest in 2012.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted family. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Eugene Draper and Marina Bares Draper, and three granddaughters, Isabella Jean Draper, Anastasia Erene Draper, and Sienna Maria Draper, all of Chicago, Illinois, and by her sister, Ruth Ross Dandridge of King's Grant Retirement Community in Martinsville.
A floating visitation was held Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville, Virginia. A graveside service at Roselawn Burial Park, 103 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, Virginia, was held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
The family respectfully ask that everyone follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and following social distance guidelines.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 14, 2020.