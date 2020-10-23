Garland Lee Ussery
Garland Lee Ussery, 69, originally of Norwood, N.C., passed away in Rocky Mount, Va., on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Norwood, N.C. The Rev. Julie Hill will officiate and burial will follow in Norview Gardens.
Garland was born on October 25, 1950, in Stanly County, to the late W. L. Ussery Jr. and Mary Felder Ussery. He was a 1969 graduate of South Stanly High School, where he was Senior Class President. He graduated from UNC at Chapel Hill in 1973 with a bachelors degree in history. After obtaining a master of arts in teaching degree from Converse College, Spartanburg, S.C., he taught in Union County, S.C., schools and Stanly County schools before moving to Virginia where he continued his career teaching children. He was certified to teach special education, the field of education he served most of his career. He became certified as a school principal in Virginia after taking courses from the University of Virginia, but dedicated to working directly with children, he remained in classroom education until his retirement from Franklin County, Va. Public Schools in 2010. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Virginia and North Carolina.
Garland is survived by his aunt, Jean; numerous cousins and friends; special caregivers, Priscilla Holland and family; and the many children, particularly those with disabilities, who were influenced by his service as a teacher.
"I am content, O Father, to leave my life in Thy hands, believing that the very hairs upon my head numbered by Thee. I am content to give over my will to Thy control, believing that I can find in Thee a righteousness htat I could never have won for myself. I am content to leave all my dear ones to Thy care, believing that Thy love for them is greater than my own.... To Thee, O God, be glory for ever. Amen." John Baillie (1886-1960)
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 23, 2020.