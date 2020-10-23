I was heart broken to hear this. Hailey meant the world to me. I was so blessed to be a part of her life when I was and I will forever cherish that and cherish her. She loved to be read to and when we would drop something we would always say uh-oh spaghettio’s and we would laugh. She always called me Juey aka for Julie she was always so excited to see me and she loved everyone. I will always hold a speacial place in my heart ❤ for Hailey. Our Heavenly Father has gained another Angel that is so sweet and that loves everyone unconditionally. I will always be your Juey aka Julie. Love you Hailey ❤ Love always and forever, Your Juey aka Julie ❤❤

Julie Anne Scott Friend October 22, 2020