David Logan Hamm



David Logan Hamm, 78, of Ashdown, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born on March 25, 1942, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Willie and Sarah (Lydic) Hamm.



Mr. Hamm resided many years in Boones Mill, Va., where he was a member of First Baptist Church of Boones Mill. He was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Hernandez.



He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kasie and Will Johnson of Hot Springs, Ark., and Kristi and Chuck Lewis of Ashdown, Ark.; two sisters, JoAnne Smith of Miami, Fla., and Kay Barham of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; and six grandchildren, Zachary, Chase and Garett Lewis, and Austin, Jordan and Adalyn Johnson.



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 30, 2020.