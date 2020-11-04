Deacon Belcher Thank-you for your service of serving the Lord as a Deacon.

I remembered as a child you would Always bring us potato chips to the house in Elliston I really enjoyed your company and you always had a smile on your face

We had some good times at the Rally’s

In Elliston at First Baptist Church drinking

Grape soda’s and eating Chocolate Cake

You always made us laugh Thankyou for

The memories Uncle James Rest In Peace

Your Nephew Bobby.





Robert Henry Saunders Jr. Family November 2, 2020