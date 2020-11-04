Gladys Marie Fisher Weaver
April 26, 1925 - October 31, 2020
Gladys Marie Fisher Weaver, age 95, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
She was born on April 26, 1925, a daughter of the late Owen and Willie Boitnott Fisher. She was also preceded in death by her son, George Douglas Hall; two infant sisters; brothers, Elmer and Floyd Fisher; and daughter-in-law, Victoria Hall.
Gladys was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and will always be known as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a very strong-willed person that worked hard throughout her life to be able to support her family but most of all, she was a servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ with an unending amount of faith. She is now witnessing first-hand what she forever believed.
She is survived by her children, Carol Marie Carter of Rocky Mount, Lannie Hall of Roanoke, Timothy Carter of Martinsville, and Genia Stanworth of Florida; grandchildren, Michael Kelly and Sheri Jones; great-grandchildren, Alaina Kelly, Lucas Kelly, Presley Mills, Landon Mills and McKinsley Ruble; brother, Everett Fisher of Bassett. She is also survived by other relatives and her loving friends and neighbors at Tanyard Village whom she loved as family.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Hawks officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the mandates placed by our Governor, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and masks.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 4, 2020.