William E. "Bill" JeffersonWilliam E. "Bill" Jefferson, age 92, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.Bill was born on August 10, 1928, in Danville, Va., and grew up in Callands, Va. He was the son of the late Annie Maude and Wade Keen Jefferson. After a brief stay in Martinsville, he moved to Rocky Mount in 1957 when WYTI Radio went on the air. He worked as an announcer and sales representative for 14 years and purchased the station in 1971 and has been active in the business until his illness.Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances G. Jefferson; one daughter, Susan (Terry) Mullins of Moneta; and two special grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Mullins and partner, Sarah Tamsburg and Tessa Mullins (Elliot) Hood, all of Charleston, S.C.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Franklin County or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.