Submit an Obituary
William E. "Bill" Jefferson
1928 - 2020
William E. "Bill" Jefferson

William E. "Bill" Jefferson, age 92, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Bill was born on August 10, 1928, in Danville, Va., and grew up in Callands, Va. He was the son of the late Annie Maude and Wade Keen Jefferson. After a brief stay in Martinsville, he moved to Rocky Mount in 1957 when WYTI Radio went on the air. He worked as an announcer and sales representative for 14 years and purchased the station in 1971 and has been active in the business until his illness.

Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances G. Jefferson; one daughter, Susan (Terry) Mullins of Moneta; and two special grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Mullins and partner, Sarah Tamsburg and Tessa Mullins (Elliot) Hood, all of Charleston, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Franklin County or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Graveside service
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
665 S MAIN ST P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Funeral services provided by:
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
So sorry for your loss. Bill Franklin was so highly regarded in the broadcast industry in Virginia. He will be missed. My prayers the Franklin Family in this difficult time.
Robert Langstaff- WAMV Radio
November 6, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Mr. Jefferson's passing, prayers and condolences to all the family....he was a wonderful man and a great neighbor....he will be greatly missed!!
Mike and Donna Laury
November 5, 2020
My heart breaks for Frances, Susan, and everyone who was touched by this beloved family man, business man, and broadcasting icon. His passing is a great loss for Franklin County, and his legacy is cast for all time. What a privilege it was to know him as a friend and fellow broadcaster.
Jeff Hunt
November 5, 2020
So Sorry for your loss I know he will be playing music in Heavens band for sure
Debbie Reynolds Gillispie
November 5, 2020
So sorry to see the passing of your Dad.
Randy Seidel
November 5, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Bill´s family. He was a true southern gentleman, always made me feel at home when I visited. He loved his family and had faith to get thru each day. One thing for sure, he loved country and bluegrass music, radio was in his blood. I am so honored to have known Bill Jefferson as a special friend, I was competition, yet but we stayed in touch regularly. What a professional! He will be missed. May he rest in peace in Gods ethernal kingdom.
Tom Conroy
November 4, 2020