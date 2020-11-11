Menu
Mason Layne
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
Mason Layne

November 29, 1958 - November 4, 2020

Mason Allen Layne, 61, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem.

Mason was born November 29, 1958 in Clifton Forge, Virginia and graduated from Clifton Forge High School in 1977. He received his Bachelors Degree from Radford University in 1982 and his Masters Degree in Health Care Administration from Mercer University in 1996. Mason has been employed as a Nursing Home Administrator for the past 25 years. He loved working with the elderly and was an advocate for seniors.

Mason was preceded in death by his parents, William "Whiskers" and Mary Montgomery Layne.

He is survived by the love and joy of his life, his son, Jacob William Layne of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan Layne of Rocky Mount, and Paula (Donald) Carey of Oklahoma City; his niece, Melanie Carey of Oklahoma City; his nephew, Dale (Jamie) Carey of Oklahoma City; his ex-wife/special friend, Angie Layne of Rocky Mount; and his yellow lab, Lulu (aka Marley).

Mason loved life and spending time with his son – coaching his son's sports teams, going on beach trips and fishing trips with his son, and every part of being a full time dad. He and Jacob were both avid sports fans – and huge Virginia Tech fans (Go Hokies!). Of great pride to him were the years that he coached Jacob's basketball team (the Rocky Mount Tar Heels) – the last four years of which they were undefeated. Jacob's current baseball team (the Salem Blaze) was their most recent focus.

His wit and outgoing personality will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. We will miss and remember him every day.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. Interment will follow in Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor. Pallbearers will be Tyler Broughman, Brian Broughman, Kippy Broughman, Jack Simpson, Donnie Simpson, Bobby Simpson, and Joe Simpson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday afternoon from 12 p.m. until the time of service at Nicely Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to SWVA Youth Baseball Association, 176 Forrest Drive, Salem, VA 24163.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

Nicely Funeral Home

405 Alleghany Street, Clifton Forge, VA 24422
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nicely Funeral Home Inc
405 Alleghany St, Clifton Forge, VA 24422
Nov
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nicely Funeral Home Inc
405 Alleghany St, Clifton Forge, VA 24422
I had the extreme pleasure of working with Mason, a true character, at Liberty Ridge. He was there only a short time but always had me laughing. He always spoke of Jacob and their adventures fondly. He would sometimes start off the morning meeting with a truly terrible dad joke that was so bad it was funny. Always carrying around a large cup of ice and reading the newspaper. Always tried to get the staff to hand wash our cars on Thursday so they would all shine on Friday for the weekend (nobody ever did but him). Mason was very memorable and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with Jacob and family during this tragic time.
Amanda Dobyna
November 9, 2020
That my prayers goes out to the son an ex-wife that God will forever keep his hands of healing on both of you.
Lisa Smith(carlis)
November 9, 2020
The family are in my prayers.. He was a good person/man that will be well missed, God Bless!!!
Fred Murphy
November 9, 2020
I worked with Mason a short time while he was at Liberty Ridge Health and Rehab. We kept in touch through text messages. He was always in awe of my deer hunting skills and I will treasure our conversations. My deepest condolences to Jacob and the rest of his family.
Sherry Doklan
November 9, 2020
Mason and I worked together at Pheasant Ridge for several years and I got to know him well. To know Mason was to know laughter, A born coach, love of sports (especially the Hokies!), PB&J sandwiches in the kitchen at work and last but certainly not least, his love for his son Jacob! Mason and I both have sons that are very close in age and very active in sports and whenever we would see eachother it was the very first thing we´d speak about. How proud we both were! I can honestly say that I´ve never met a more dedicated, get out and go do, proud father than Mason. He meant a lot to me and I will always do my best to be a father to my children as he was to his son. I´ll miss you buddy, but I´ll bet you´ll have one heck of a view of Lane Stadium from your new seat! God Bless you, Jacob and Angie, family and friends, and the countless employees whom you´ve made such an impact on throughout the years! Til we meet again, rest peacefully buddy.
Brad Nichols
November 8, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family.
Dr. Claytor
November 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of this. I know he was very close to his son,and will be greatly missed
Bobby & Christine Okeefe
November 8, 2020
Mason was a funny, charismatic guy! I haven't seen him since high school, but I remember what a wonderful person he was even back then. So sorry to hear about his loss.
Frances Sanchez (Duff)
Friend
November 7, 2020