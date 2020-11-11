Ruby Worley



Ruby Ester Woods Worley, age 95, of Ferrum, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. Her daughter, Becky Turner, was with her. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia (nee Wade) Woods; husband, Wiley Worley; daughter, Patty Hatcher; granddaughter, Nina Turner Ozmore; and several siblings.



She was a devoted member of Ferrum's St. James United Methodist Church since 1948 and a volunteer for many organizations including the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, St. James Community Clothes and Food Closet, and the Ferrum Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Rocky Mount Senior Center and an usher for Ferrum College's Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre for many years. Ruby retired from the Ferrum Veneer Plastic Company after years of service. Her motto was to always put others first.



Surviving are her daughter, Becky Turner; her brother, Frank Woods; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. Many loved nieces, nephews, and dear friends survive her across Franklin County and beyond.



Ruby loved her irises and vegetable garden, her porch swing and wisteria vine, and always enjoyed lively conversational visits with family and friends. Ruby traveled widely, enjoying visits to Loudon County Virginia, Myrtle Beach, Pennsylvania Amish Country, New York City, Florida, Arizona, and California. She especially loved her Blue Ridge Mountains and drives on the Parkway.



A viewing and graveside service were conducted for the family on October 30, 2020. Dr. Billy Shively officiated, while the Rev. Liz Lazenby had planned to co-officiate, but was not able to attend. Flora Funeral Services, Rocky Mount, handled all funeral arrangements. Ruby is now at peace and is with Wiley and all her beloved family and friends who left this earth ahead of her.



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 11, 2020.