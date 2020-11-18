June W. StraubJune W. Straub, age 96, of Rocky Mount, and formerly of Hummels Wharf, Pa., passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1924, a daughter of the late George and Carrie Slear. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Straub; three brothers, Carson, Dale and Bill Slear; and three sisters, Eleanor Anderson, Shirley Wendt and Nancy Burns.June was always a happy person who enjoyed life.Surviving are her daughter, Brenda Hess (Bill) of Glade Hill; daughter-in-law, Christine Straub of Maine; two grandchildren Craig Straub and Erica Mutty (Aaron), both of Maine; and several nieces and nephews.Her family would especially like to thank the staff of Franklin Health and Rehab and the staff of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital for their love and care.Graveside services in Pennsylvania will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount, Va.