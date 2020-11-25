Menu
The Franklin News-Post
Polly Anne Holt Hodges
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Polly Anne Holt Hodges

June 28, 1947 - September 19, 2020

Polly Anne Holt Hodges, 73, of Callaway, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1947, the daughter of the late Edward F. and Gladys Waldron Holt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ronnie Preston Hodges and great grandchild Saphira.

Polly was a kind person who loved people unconditionally. Her greatest love was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from the Kroger Company in 2003.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela H. Robson (Wyndom) and Sharon H. Haynes (George Jefferson); grandchildren, Michaela S. Haynes, Shaddai H. Boyer, and Elliot P. Haynes; great-grandchildren, Moriah, Hunter, Mark, Taevon, Cyrus, Delilah, Ivy, Otis, Lilith, Tessa and Scarlett; sisters, Faye Agee(Wilton), Jean Powell (John), Dolly Green and Brenda Holt; and brothers, Tim Holt (June), Jack Holt, Glenn Holt and Jimmy Holt.

The family gives a special thanks to Terri Duke and Mary Ashley at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital for their great care of Polly and the family in her last days.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at the Hodges Family Cemetery, Highhills Lane, Callaway, Va. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Nov
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 22, 2020
To the family,

I wanted to extend my condolences for your loss. Please know that God is a true source of comfort and strength and he will heal the broken hearted. Cherish the wonderful memories!
November 22, 2020