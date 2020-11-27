Eddie Gene DaltonDecember 4, 1940 - November 20, 2020Eddie Gene Dalton, age 79, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.He was born on December 4, 1940, in Marytown, W.Va., son of the late Hubert Patton Dalton and Lorene (Young) Dalton. He was one of 11 children. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Douglas, Carl and Thomas, and his sisters, Virginia Potter and Susie Sweeney. He is survived by his sisters, Betty Penney and Nancy Underwood, and his brothers, Ronald, Michael and David.He served nine years in the U.S. Navy following his graduation from Welch (W.Va.) High School in 1959. After the Navy, he went into civil service within the Department of Defense at the Defense Mapping Agency until his retirement in 1997. Following retirement, he relocated to the Rocky Mount area.He is survived by his true love, Laura Ellen (Harrison) Dalton of Rocky Mount, of nearly 60 years. Additionally, he is survived by his son, Eddie Jr. and his wife, DeVonna Ann (Deen) Dalton of Geismar, La.Eddie loved to fish, hunt and follow Virginia Tech football.The family will hold a brief reception at the Flora Funeral Home in Rocky Mount on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. A celebration of his life and military internment will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.