Ellen Hodges AndersonEllen Hodges Anderson, 83, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1937, in Rocky Mount, Va.Ellen married her soulmate Radford Anderson in 1957 and together they had five children. When Radford became ill, she spent her days lovingly caring for him. She was a faithful and loyal disciple of Christ. Her life mission was to ensure her family and anyone she encountered knew God's love. She spent years serving at Doe Run Christian Church as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon and was a dedicated member of Christian Women's Fellowship.She was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by her late husband, Radford; as well as her mother, Mazor and father, Jesse Hodges. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, James and Mattie Anderson; as well as her son-in-law, James Board; and brothers-in-law, Clinton Hodges, Roger Arrington, and James Altice. Ellen leaves behind her children, Eileen Board, Mark (Dianne) Anderson, Kelly (Teresa) Anderson, Kermit Anderson, and Marty Anderson; grandchildren, Craig "John Boy" Anderson, Kasey "Mowgli" Anderson (William Powell), Kyle "Buddy" Board, Jessi (Deven) Huffman, Casey Blankenship, Hannah (Ryan) McCollum, Brittany Massey, Josh Hodges, Daniel Honaker, Gabriel Honaker, and Patrick Anderson; special great-granddaughter, Ryleigh "Little Girl" Bailey; sisters, Mae Hodges, Ernestine Arrington, Carolyn Altice and her dear twin sister, Elvlyn (Jack) Hodges; very special and dedicated caretaker, Jackie Johnston; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.Her life was a living example of this Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."A graveside service will be held at the Robertson Family Cemetery, 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.