Alfred "Al" Collins
GRETNA, Va.
Alfred Thomas "Al" Collins, age 80, of Gretna, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Friendship Health and Rehab Center South in Roanoke.
Born on November 9, 1940, in Winston Salem, N.C., he was a son of the late Tom Glen Collins and Bertha America Collins. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Wood Collins; two brothers, Glen Collins and Aubrey Collins; and one sister, Gladys Collins.
Mr. Collins was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gretna, where he served in many capacities including, former Deacon, former Minister of Music for over 20 years, choir member, former Sunday School teacher, and was a former member and helped establish the Countrymen and Fishermen. He graduated from Walkertown High School, he received his Bachelor's Degree from High Point College, he received his Master's Degree from Lynchburg College, and was a retired music teacher with the Pittsylvania County School System. Mr. Collins was a member of the Winston Salem Moravian Easter Band, Danville Area Choral Arts Society, the Lions Club, and as a child he worked with the Salvation Army. He enjoyed traveling, camping; and magic, in fact he always carried around magic tricks in his pocket to entertain children. He deeply loved his daughter, and his grandchildren.
He is survived by one daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Ferguson and husband, J. Hatcher Ferguson III, of Rocky Mount; three grandchildren, John Hatcher Ferguson IV, Thomas Davis Ferguson, and Winifred Belle Ferguson, all of Rocky Mount; and one sister, Joyce Collins Foy of Maryland.
Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Gretna, by the Rev. Bob Ballance. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Gretna Music Ministry Fund, P.O. Box 339, Gretna, VA 24557
Everyone attending the service must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Feb. 26, 2021.