Alfred "Al" Collins
Walkertown High School
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Alfred "Al" Collins

GRETNA, Va.

Alfred Thomas "Al" Collins, age 80, of Gretna, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Friendship Health and Rehab Center South in Roanoke.

Born on November 9, 1940, in Winston Salem, N.C., he was a son of the late Tom Glen Collins and Bertha America Collins. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Wood Collins; two brothers, Glen Collins and Aubrey Collins; and one sister, Gladys Collins.

Mr. Collins was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gretna, where he served in many capacities including, former Deacon, former Minister of Music for over 20 years, choir member, former Sunday School teacher, and was a former member and helped establish the Countrymen and Fishermen. He graduated from Walkertown High School, he received his Bachelor's Degree from High Point College, he received his Master's Degree from Lynchburg College, and was a retired music teacher with the Pittsylvania County School System. Mr. Collins was a member of the Winston Salem Moravian Easter Band, Danville Area Choral Arts Society, the Lions Club, and as a child he worked with the Salvation Army. He enjoyed traveling, camping; and magic, in fact he always carried around magic tricks in his pocket to entertain children. He deeply loved his daughter, and his grandchildren.

He is survived by one daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Ferguson and husband, J. Hatcher Ferguson III, of Rocky Mount; three grandchildren, John Hatcher Ferguson IV, Thomas Davis Ferguson, and Winifred Belle Ferguson, all of Rocky Mount; and one sister, Joyce Collins Foy of Maryland.

Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Gretna, by the Rev. Bob Ballance. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Gretna Music Ministry Fund, P.O. Box 339, Gretna, VA 24557

Everyone attending the service must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Feb. 26, 2021.
Feb
27
Visitation
First Baptist Church of Gretna
Gretna, VA
Feb
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Gretna
Gretna, VA
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
Awww Mr.Collins was a very good teacher and a very nice fellow.Im so saddened about his passing.Prayers to all of his family and friends.RIP Mr.Collins.I will miss chatting with you in the grocery store Goodbye Old friend
Melanie Quarles
March 15, 2021
Debbie,
Thank your Dad for sharing his love of music with our community.
With sincere sympathy,
Sherby Ingram
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
Debbie, so sorry to hear about Al. He was such a pleasant and very kindhearted man. Got to know him and Jean , when I was receptionist at Gretna Health and Rehab. Him and Jean are now joined together in heaven. May he Rest In Peace. May God comfort you and your family in a way that only He can.
Linida Falls
Acquaintance
February 26, 2021
Prayers for Debbie and the family. I’m going to miss talking to Al on Facebook. So glad he’s not in pain any more and is reunited with Jean!
Judy Prater
Friend
February 26, 2021
What a sweet man! He always shared music from his phone with me and clips of songs he sang. I told him we got along so well because we shared the same birthday. He smiled real big! It was a pleasure to know him.
Regina Sparks
February 26, 2021
I was a student of Mr. Collins and Mr. Swartz at Gretna High School in the late 60's. I graduated GHS in 1970. I was a member of the jazz band that Mr. Collins directed. He taught me a lot about trumpet playing and music interpretation. He was "cool" back then and he was until his passing! He was a wonderful man, sharing his talents for music over the years in service to the Lord at FBC Gretna. So sorry to hear of your loss. He will be missed by many.
Danny Myers
Student
February 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeanette Johnson
February 25, 2021
I am sorry for the loss of Al. I got to know him when his wife was in the nursing home. May God bless each one of you during this time of sorrow. Weekend Ambassador at nursing home.
Colleen Hardy
Friend
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing.He was my music teacher at Hurt Elementary.Great instructor.
bobby Worley Jr.
Student
February 25, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
R.E. & Sally Ann Turner
Friend
February 24, 2021
Debbie and family,
So sorry to hear of your Dad’s death. Enjoyed working with him at GHS. May you find comfort in the days ahead.
Roy and Ann Parker
Coworker
February 24, 2021
