Andrea Nicole "Nikki" Oakes Lewis
December 29, 1981 - December 11, 2021
Andrea Nicole "Nikki" Oakes Lewis, 39, of Union Hall, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born on December 29, 1981, in Martinsville, Va.
Nikki was a graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School in 1999 and she was a RN Graduate from Patrick Henry Community College. She wasa. employed by Penhook Minute Market and the Whistle Stop.
She is survived by her husband, Devin Lewis; mother, Donna Scearce (John); brother, Brandon Oakes; sons, Alec Cameron Oakes, Zachary Tyler Oakes, and Eric Lewis (Tara); daughter, Peyton Lewis; granddaughter, Brooklyn Marie Lewis; and special sister, Krystle Hammock. She was preceded in death by her father, H.G. Oakes Jr.; paternal grandparents, Henry and Carrie Oakes; and maternal grandparents, Dillard and Brownie Robertson.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services with Pastor Carl Keith and Minister Tim Wood officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Lewis family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by The Franklin News-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.