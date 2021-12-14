Menu
Andrea Nicole Oakes "Nikki" Lewis
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Andrea Nicole "Nikki" Oakes Lewis

December 29, 1981 - December 11, 2021

Andrea Nicole "Nikki" Oakes Lewis, 39, of Union Hall, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born on December 29, 1981, in Martinsville, Va.

Nikki was a graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School in 1999 and she was a RN Graduate from Patrick Henry Community College. She wasa. employed by Penhook Minute Market and the Whistle Stop.

She is survived by her husband, Devin Lewis; mother, Donna Scearce (John); brother, Brandon Oakes; sons, Alec Cameron Oakes, Zachary Tyler Oakes, and Eric Lewis (Tara); daughter, Peyton Lewis; granddaughter, Brooklyn Marie Lewis; and special sister, Krystle Hammock. She was preceded in death by her father, H.G. Oakes Jr.; paternal grandparents, Henry and Carrie Oakes; and maternal grandparents, Dillard and Brownie Robertson.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services with Pastor Carl Keith and Minister Tim Wood officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Lewis family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by The Franklin News-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Class of 1999 Fieldale-Collinsville Nikki always kept us laughing gone but never forgotten.
LaToya Hagwood
December 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nikki. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deena Conner Furgeson
Friend
December 14, 2021
