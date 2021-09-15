Menu
Barbara Bowman Hopkins
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
Barbara Bowman Hopkins

November 10, 1936 - September 7, 2021

Barbara Bowman Hopkins, 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Warrenton, Va.

Barbara was born on November 10, 1936, in Boones Mill, Va., to the late Luther Daniel Bowman and Annie Mitchell Bowman. Barbara received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Radford College - The Women's Division of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and received her Master's in Education from The University of Virginia. She taught in the Roanoke County School System for over thirty years as a reading specialist. She had numerous hobbies but doting on her grandchildren and quilting were her favorites.

She is survived by her daughter, Allyn Turner Long (Rick) of Warrenton, Va.; two granddaughters, Taylor Elizabeth Long an Claire Jeanetta Long (Mike); one grandson, Andrew Richard Long; two brothers, Chester L. Bowman (Eleanor) and Mitchell B. Bowman (Bobbie); one sister, Wanda B. Crickenberger (Tommy); and numerous generations of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Hopkins; four brothers, Ray S. Bowman, Archer Webster Bowman, James Orville Bowman and J. Harlan Bowman; and one sister, Estelle Bowman Craig.

Barbara and her family are eternally grateful for the love and care provided by her longtime caregivers, Mesert Tegaud, Solomon Feineh, Mekdes Yohanes and Israel Balcha.

She will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

Moser Funeral Home

233 Broadview Avenue
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Sep. 15, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.