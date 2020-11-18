Barry Dean SinkBarry Dean Sink, age 65, of Rocky Mount, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was the son of Cleveland and Lillian Key Sink.He is survived by his wife, Judy Craig Sink; sons, John Courtney Sink (Tara) and Benjamin Daniel Sink (Rena); grandchildren, Kayleigh Alford, Taylor Alford, Khaylah Sink, and Jaxon Sink; his loving protective companion, Copper; and other extended family.The Rev. Sink was Pastor of Monte Vista Church of the Brethren, a substitute teacher in Franklin County Public Schools and a retired Security Officer. He was a licensed minister for 42 years and ordained for 37 years in the Church of the Brethren. He graduated from Bridgewater College with a BA in music, Carolina Christian University with a Master's degree in counseling and psychology, Evangelical Theological Seminary receiving a PhD in counseling. Barry was also a member of the Virginia Gentleman Barbershop Chorus. His hobbies included music, singing, gardening, gospel magic and family.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Monte Vista Church of the Brethren, 25 Wades Gap Road, Callaway, VA 24067. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Germantown Brick Church of the Brethren Cemetery. His family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Monte Vista Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.