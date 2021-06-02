Menu
Bettie E. Patterson
1939 - 2021
Bettie E. Patterson

January 29, 1939 - May 20, 2021

Ms. Bettie Edwards Patterson, 82, of Union Hall, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, at her residence. Born on January 29, 1939, in Franklin County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Willie Jason Edwards and Mary Agnes Smith Edwards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Patterson II; her sisters, Naughtine Edwards and Dottie Edwards Kates; and one brother, George C. Edwards.

Ms. Patterson was self-employed as a cosmetologist for over forty years in Washington, D.C. While residing there, she was a faithful member of the First Rock Baptist Church and served as an usher.

Upon retirement, she relocated to Union Hall, Virginia and attended Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer and usher.

Those left to cherish her memories are one son, Billy of Union Hall, Virginia; two grandsons, John and William Patterson (Nicole) of Camp Springs and Temple Hills, Maryland; one granddaughter, Terae (Yamo); three great-grandsons, Hosea, Zaire, and Michael; one great-granddaughter, Breanna of Baltimore, Maryland; four sisters, Shirley Edwards and Cornetta Smith of Union Hall, Virginia, Lottie Reeves and Frances Edwards (William) of Roanoke, Virginia; one brother, William Bill Edwards (Veronica) of Clinton, Maryland; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside rites for Mrs. Patterson will be conducted on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 12 noon at the Edwards Family Cemetery, Union Hall, Virginia, with Elder Keith Edwards, eulogist. A viewing will be held 20 minutes prior to the graveside rites on Friday.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Viewing
11:30a.m.
Edwards Family Cemetery
Union Hall, VA
Jun
4
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Edwards Family Cemetery
Union Hall, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Olive Faye
May 29, 2021
