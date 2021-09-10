Bobby Charles "BC" RenickBobby Charles Renick, age 63, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.Bobby was born in Rocky Mount, Va., to Leo Marshall and Barbara Reynolds Renick. He was raised, schooled, lived, worked and served his entire life in Rocky Mount. Bobby began his service to the citizens of Franklin County volunteering with the Junior Rescue Squad and as a member of The Search and Rescue Dive Team. In 1979, Bobby was hired as a Deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Even after his retirement in July 2013, Bobby returned to work as a part-time Deputy serving in the Franklin County Courthouse in the positions of both Security Screening Officer and Court Bailiff.Over his brief but impactful lifetime, Bobby utilized his skills as a carpenter/builder to bless others in the community. He built, remodeled, and repaired, some of which was as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. Bobby also traveled with a group from the Assemblies of God to Louisiana where his skills and kindness were utilized to help those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. There are not enough words to include all of the ways he served and blessed Franklin County and its citizens.Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Leo Marshall Renick. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kathi "Kat" Renick; mother, Barbara Reynolds Renick; his children, Matthew Marshall "Matt" Renick (LeAnne), Rachel Elizabeth Renick, and Stephanie Jean Rhoades; the loves and lights of his life, his grandchildren, Dylan Marshall Renick, Molly Jean Renick, Colt Matthew Renick, and Colton Allen Jackson. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, James Renick (Rosemary), Barbara Renick Schilling (Rick), his twin sister, Robin Renick Jamison (Tim), Keith Renick (Donna), and Randy Renick (Audrey); sisters-in-law, Onita Clark and fiancé, Vic Smith, and Vicki Cloud (Jim); brother-in-law, Bill Long; his previous wife, Kay Seagle Sink (Andy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, all of his brothers and sisters in brown at The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, his brothers and sisters in Christ at Ferrum Faith Assembly of God church where he served as Deacon, and all of the Franklin County residents whose lives he touched, impacted and blessed, who will dearly miss him.Bobby's infectious smile, distinct laugh, and quite famous bear hug will be greatly missed, but always remembered. Above everything, Bobby deeply desired to serve the Lord and win souls for God's Kingdom.His family will receive friends Friday, September 10, 2021, after 4 p.m. at his residence. A memorial service will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, with Pastor Adam Coombs and Mr. H.L. Nolen officiating. His family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, Bobby would love having a contribution made in his memory to the Building Fund at Ferrum Faith Assembly of God Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.