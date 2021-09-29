Renick



Bobby



We would like to express our deep appreciation for the many prayers, and for the love, kindness and sympathy shown to our family during the loss of our son, husband/soulmate , Dad and Papa Tractor.



Thank you to those who paid visits, brought food, sent flowers and cards, attended the Memorial Service, and made contributions in Bobby's memory.



The fun stories that have been shared will most certainly bring us comfort as we move forward in remembering a truly wonderful and Godly man who loved his LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ. He also loved people, and especially loved to joke and laugh.



Bobby will be deeply missed by our family and many others within our community.



A very special thank you to the wonderful, compassionate staff at Flora Funeral Service, our dear Pastor Adam Coombs, precious friend-brothers HL Nolen and Jamie Forbes.



Thank you all!



The Renick Family: Barbara, Kathi, Matt and LeAnne, Dylan, Molly, Colt, Colton, Rachel, and Stephanie



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Sep. 29, 2021.