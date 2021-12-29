Menu
Bonnie Mitchell Wray
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Bonnie Mitchell Wray

Bonnie Mitchell Wray, age 72, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on July 23, 1949, to the late James and Edna Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin Mitchell, Junior Mitchell, and Brady Mitchell; and sister, Frances Elkins; and Ronnie E. Wray.

Surviving are her children, Matt (Susan) Wray, Donna (Matt) Magill, and Kym Wray; grandchildren, Hallie and Aniston Wray, Austin Magill, Camden and Tatum Cooper; siblings, Betty (Jerry) Elkins, Susie (Richard) White, Margaret Manning, and Harvey Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie was a second mother to all her children's friends, often described as a saint.

She was a very generous soul and gave with all she had. She will be sorely missed by many.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Ivy Christian Church Cemetery, 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Dec. 29, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.