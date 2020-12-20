Menu
Brenda Sunbeam Stone
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Brenda Sunbeam Stone

January 18, 1942 - December 16, 2020

Brenda Sunbeam Stone, 78, of Ferrum, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

She was born on January 18, 1942 to the late Cletis Perry Stone and Nannie Bet Shelton Stone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Lou Stone, Marlene Finch, Jackie Surbaugh, and Sandra Gillum.

Mrs. Stone worked as a secretary for the United States Department of Commerce.

She is survived by her nephew, Phillip Stone. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by The Franklin News-Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.
