Brenda Sunbeam Stone
January 18, 1942 - December 16, 2020
Brenda Sunbeam Stone, 78, of Ferrum, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
She was born on January 18, 1942 to the late Cletis Perry Stone and Nannie Bet Shelton Stone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Lou Stone, Marlene Finch, Jackie Surbaugh, and Sandra Gillum.
Mrs. Stone worked as a secretary for the United States Department of Commerce.
She is survived by her nephew, Phillip Stone. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by The Franklin News-Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.